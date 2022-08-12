Greece Wants US Upgrading of Air Force 38 F-16 Fighter Jets

Politics

In this image taken from video, a Greek Air Force F-16 aircraft lands at Cyprus Andreas Papandreou Air Base near southwestern coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Trying to further build a bulwark against Turkish provocations, Greece’s Air Force General Staff is set to ask the United States to upgrade 38 F-16 fighter jets while Turkey is doing the same while seeking to buy more of them.

The Greek Air Force, said Kathimerini, will send a letter to the US for the upgrading of the fighter jets to take place at Nea Anchialos Air Base, while it’s continuing at the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB).

Two F-16 Vipers are already ready and the time of their delivery in the coming months is being discussed between the Greek Air Force and US authorities with plans for continuing training of pilots already considered among the world’s best.

Older F-16s are not going to be transferred anywhere outside Greece, nor is there any plan to give them away, but they will remain operationally active as they are often called on to intercept Turkish jets violating Greek air space over the Aegean.

Some of the older jets will be converted into training aircraft for new fighters as an introduction to the future fleet of the newer F-16 Viper, Block 52+ Advanced and upgraded Block 50 types, it was said.

At the same time, cooperation with Israel’s Elbit international defense electronics company at the 120 Air Training Wing in Kalamata has led to a big availability of T-6s trainer jets.