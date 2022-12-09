Greece Wants Tourists to Come Follow the Winter Sun Here

Economy

ATHENS. Hoping to close out 2022 with a bang and break a record, Greece has been trying to lure tourists – especially those from cold Northern Europe climes – to spend the winter and finished 5th as a top Winter Sun destination for Brits.

That came in ratings from the site On the Beach in the United Kingdom which is a key market for Greece as the tourists kept coming all year despite the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

With 60 million website visits a year, On the Beach is an influence on tourists in picking places to go and in its first Big Winter Sun report used exclusive company data and consumer research to find where Brits want to go in the winter.

Greece, with a 6.9 percent preference, was behind only the Canary Islands, Spain, the Balearics (islands off Spain’s east coast) and tied with Turkey, one of its chief competitors for tourism.

“It’s no surprise seeing the Canaries taking top spot for winter destinations since it’s been a firm favorite of many Brits for a good number of years,” said Zoe Harris, Chief Customer Officer at On the Beach, said GTP Headlines.