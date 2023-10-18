Greece Wants to Manage Tourists on Overrun Santorini for Summer 2024

Tourism

Bougainvillea flourishes among the caldera rim villages on the island of Santorini, Greece, on June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto)

SANTORINI – It’s been building for years and seen cruise ships being limited, but Greece is trying to devise a plan to deal with tourists – now about 2 million a year – on Santorini, especially during the peak summer period.

Looking ahead to 2024 after a tumultuous 2023 saw soaring numbers in July and August, municipal and state officials want to keep the island attractive but be able to have its infrastructure cope, with just 15,550 year-round inhabitants.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to those coming during the busiest time that they will find the island inundated with others, so much so that it’s hard to walk the cliffside areas without bumping into people.

Ironically, after fretting that the tourists essentially vanished during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020, locals now are complaining there’s just too many to deal with noted MSN Travel News.

Measures to deal with the problem haven’t worked, the island being a world Instagram and TikTok favorite for selfies as well as weddings for foreigners and a honeymoon spot that will be shared with many others.

Greece’s Tourism Ministry is trying to persuade people to visit other lesser-visited islands that have actual charm remaining, as well as mainland destinations, in a bid to get them away from Santorini as well as Mykonos.

In addition to socio-economic tensions, the soaring tourist numbers are leaving an environmental impact as well. At least 11 percent of the island has experienced construction, and water consumption has increased 46 percent.

George Sarelakos, founder and President of Aegean Rebreath, an organization working to protect the marine environment, told Al Jazeera that high visitor numbers also presented an increasing environmental risk to Santorini, particularly given the island’s lack of drinkable tap water.

“You can imagine all these thousands of tourists being on the islands, buying one or two bottles of water per day. We’re talking about a crazy amount of plastic that ends up at the bottom of the sea,” he said.

But at the same as trying to figure out how to manage the growing numbers of tourists on the island, the government said it wants even more – they’re the primary revenue source – no word why funds aren’t being used to build the infrastructure better to deal with them.