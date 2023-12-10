x

December 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Tourism

Greece Wants to Make Tourism Green, Sustainable, More Controllable

December 10, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Greece Heat Wave
FILE - A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece is grappling with a dilemma over its biggest revenue engine, tourism: keep people coming year-round to bring in the euros but how to deal with so many overwhelming the infrastructure on popular islands.

One idea is trying to persuade people to visit those less-visited but actually are more traditionally Greek in their charm and far fewer visitors, places like Mykonos and Santorini resembling Disneyland versions.

A meeting is planned for Dec. 14 to discuss what to do in developing a tourism strategy that would be sustainable, protect nature and the environment and yet not discourage visitors in the wake of this summer’s deadly fires and floods.

“This tactical change is set to reposition Greece as an eminent protagonist in regard to world ranking of tourist attractions and experiences,” said Travel and Tour World about the goals.

The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association together with the Greek National Tourism Organisation will together organize the second roundtable on Greening The Greek Experience it said.

https://www.travelandtourworld.com/news/article/greece-kick-starts-a-new-time-for-its-tourism-strategy/

Greece’s tourism agency, industry leaders from airlines, tour operators, and various stakeholders were attracted to the first edition event to discover strategies and insights for developing sustainable tourism, said the report.

The first event was A Collaborative Approach to Sustainable Tourism, and featured speakers in the field including the Head of Sustainability and Industry Affairs at Athens International Airport, Anna Vasila.

Santorini has limited how many cruise ships can unload visitors with a daily quota in an effort to deal with the numbers but the government is pushing for more 5-Star hotels and luxury resorts taking over public beaches and has made all-out tourism a cornerstone of its plan to bring in more money.

RELATED

Food
Winter’s Story Begins at Our Table

The greatest chefs agree that in cooking, imagination is everything and not expensive ingredients and complex preparation and executions of recipes.

Travel
Vacationing in Greece Supports a Great Cause
Tourism
A Mountain of Holiday Cheer in Vamvakou

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

NEW YORK - Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams - a former police officer in his first term - has found himself between a rock and Turkish Taffy with an investigation into his campaign fundraising and ties to Turkish influences.

ATHENS - Greece is grappling with a dilemma over its biggest revenue engine, tourism: keep people coming year-round to bring in the euros but how to deal with so many overwhelming the infrastructure on popular islands.

NICOSIA - Police on Cyprus said they arrested two people for “national security” reasons after media reports that two Iranians were suspected of planning attacks on Israelis who fled to the island during Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ATHENS - A sudden revival in world interest in the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum for more than 200 years has now seen the Hellenic Caucus in the US Congress join in the battle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.