Greece Wants to be First Destination Thought on Minds of Tourists in 2024

ATHENS – After a record-breaking year in 2023 – despite deadly summer fires and floods and worries record heat could drive people away from visiting – Greece hopes to be the first choice of tourists mulling where to go in 2024.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said at the first meeting of the board of directors of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) for 2024 the goal is to make Greece as a “top of mind” tourism destination.

That had largely been borne out in 2023 with the country one of the world’s hot spots as international traffic was back in full swing with the further waning of the COVID-19 pandemic and health of health restrictions.

The ministry is also trying to make Greece a year-round destination with attractions other than the high summer season’s lure of beaches, sun, islands and visiting archaeological sites.

She said there will be promotion of more diverse products and alternate forms of tourism – ideas that ranged from golf to sports to spas and and medical – and to promote winter activities, such as skiing.

What is crucial, Kefalogianni said, is a reduction of seasonality in tourism through the promotion of diverse products and forms of tourism that will offer a “unique and multi-thematic experience.”