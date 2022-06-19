x

June 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Greece Wants Novartis to Pay Damages Over Alleged Drug Bribes

June 19, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – While an alleged scandal involving the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has unraveled with no proof brought, Greece’s New Democracy government filed a suit demanding the company pay 214 million euros ($224.61) in compensation for driving to drive up sales in the country.

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a statement that the Greek state is seeking compensation for the damage it has suffered “from the actions that Novartis itself has admitted to in the USA that concerns payments to doctors,” the site Fierce Pharma reported.

He said that Greece reserves the right to claim any damage it has suffered with a newer lawsuit and is clear that “all sanctions against Novartis for its illegal practices will be applied,” Greek media outlets said.

Those were alleged to be bribes to former government officials and healthcare providers to strengthen the company’s position in the country, the suit coming two years after Novartis paid the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission $345 million to settle foreign bribery claims in several countries including Greece.

Novartis admitted it had used medical events and an academic study to bribe Greek officials and healthcare providers and while the US collected on it, Greece wants compensation too, the reports said.

At the same time, nine of 10 politicians who are rivals of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which accused them of taking money but offered no proof, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

A prosecutor who was handling the case and the party’s former justice minister could face trial for allegedly conspiring to concoct a fake scandal to get other politicians, news reports said.

RELATED

Politics
British Museum Protesters Want Parthenon Marbles Back in Greece

LONDON - Demands are growing for the British Museum to return to Greece the Parthenon Marbles stolen 200 years earlier, this time from a group of demonstrators inside the institution in London.

Politics
Love and Reverence for Ecumenical Patriarch at U.S. Embassy Reception in Athens
Politics
Greece, Turkey Woo United States – Which Wants Them Both

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Bucharest – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

When we go on special trips, we travel to each destination with a passion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings