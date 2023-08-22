Greece Wants More Tourists on Corfu, Wooing Senior Travelers Too

Tourism

CORFU – Setting aside worries about too many tourists for the country’s infrastructure to handle, Greece is looking to lure even more – especially the elderly with money – and making the island of Corfu a target for them.

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou – who was born on the island – said the agency wants to extend the season there and make Corfu a brand to attract travelers, said GTP Headlines.

“The next day for tourism is today, it is now and what is needed is a redefinition of the Corfu brand,” said Gerekou, during her recent meeting with island stakeholders and officials, the news site said.

Gerekou said the GNO wants sustainable initiatives as there are concerns that popular areas like Corfu are already overwhelmed and changing the character and ruining the charm that brought people.

She said that besides the usual attractions of beaches and swimming and sun, the GNTO wants to establish the Ionian island as a year-round spot for events, dining and food and marine tourism.

She also said it’s a perfect spot for digital nomads skilled in Information Technology and high-technology to live and work and for the so-called Silver Tourism market of retired and elderly people with money to travel.

She also referred to efforts being made to establish Corfu as “the island of music and the arts,” noting the creation of the Ionian Film Office, to promote Corfu as a filming location, the report added.

She said seaplane flights would make the island attractive to those who want to get there that way and a seaplane port there has received approval and noted that the island’s airport was ranked one of Europe’s least stressful.

Earlier this year Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented a plan which includes 260 projects, many related to tourism, for the Ionian islands despite criticism that overtourism could eventually drive people away.

In 2019, a study by the Athens-based research firm diaNEOsis at the Delphi Economic Forum – before the COVID-19 pandemic struck early in 2020 – said that Silver Tourism was growing fast and Greece could benefit.

The percentage of travelers over 65 that was 15 percent in 2010 then was seen doubling in 2020 and reaching 35 percent in 2050, the study said, presenting a golden opportunity for silver tourism.

“World population is ageing, life-expectancy is increasing and senior citizens have better health, and therefore more opportunities to travel after their retirement,” Yannis Tountas, a Professor at the Medical School of Athens University and coordinator of the study told the event.

“Greece in particular has the potential of attracting 100,000 health travelers that would generate revenues of 400 million euros on an annual basis but, in order to achieve that, the country has to further develop health tourism and its three segments – medical tourism, spa and wellness tourism,” Tountas added.

“Greece is lagging behind in terms of accessibility, transportation and (infrastructure) safety which are essential requirements for the development of silver tourism,” Tountas said.

Aristos Doxiadis, a Partner at BigPi Ventures and study co-author, said “Greece doesn’t need to make costly investments in order to develop silver tourism. It has the infrastructure, the human resources and the hotel capacity to move forward.”