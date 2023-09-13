Greece Wants More Tourists But Popular Islands Can’t Handle Them 

Society

ATHENS – After desperately seeking tourists to return as the COVID-19 pandemic waned – relying on them as the country’s biggest revenue driver – some parts of Greece are so overrun that it’s straining infrastructure and some locals don’t want them.

In a feature, Al Jazeera noted the two sides of Greece’s tourism that’s on a path to see more than 31 million visitors spend a record 21 billion euros ($22.52 billion) that’s driving an economic comeback.

Places like Santorini, one of the world’s most Instagram favorites, can’t handle the hordes and passenger ship arrivals are being limited while there are more people than residents on Mykonos, another tourist magnet known for gouging.

The news site noted that, “Tourism is a lifeblood of the Greek economy, accounting for about 25 percent of it, and 90 percent of Santorini’s economy is dependent on selfie-stick-wielding visitors.”

The island gets up to 2 million visitors a year, overrunning the narrow corridors on its famous cliffside settlements as they jockey for position for the famous sun set scenes besides thousands of others.

George Sarelakos, founder and president of Aegean Rebreath, an organization working to protect the marine environment, told Al Jazeera that high visitor numbers also presented an increasing environmental risk to Santorini, particularly given the island’s lack of drinkable tap water.

“You can imagine all these thousands of tourists being on the islands, buying one or two bottles of water per day. We’re talking about a crazy amount of plastic that ends up at the bottom of the sea,” he said.

His group encourages luxury yachts which dock on the island for onboard recycling and has organized harbor-cleaning activities, Santorini a lure for celebrities and the rich too.

“I won’t forget the facial expression of the tourists when they saw a tonne of marine litter coming out from the harbor,” Sarelakos said, adding, “the path that Santorini and other islands in Greece are on is not viable.”

On nearby Paros – where residents are trying to reclaim public beaches taken over by private businesses especially catering to tourists – there were 560,479 ferry arrivals in 2021, when there were pandemic lockdowns and slowdowns.

The island has only 12,000 permanent residents, businesses wanting the high-spending visitors but locals having to deal with them, especially during the crush of the summer high season period.

Christos Georgousis, a retired teacher and permanent resident of Paros, told the news site that said residents were weary of the beaches being taken over, locals unable to afford the cost of renting them and finding no space on the sand.

“Without rules, we cannot live. And these rules seemed to be flouted by the beach pirates,” he said, adding that the protests had so far largely been successful but many spots taken over either with state or local permission or confiscated.

Paris Tsartas, Professor of Tourism Development at Harokopio University of Athens, told Al Jazeera that the issue of “overtourism” was particular to a number of oversaturated destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos.

That includes tourism workers unable to afford to stay there because the demand for accommodations has driven prices so high and leading to staffing shortages for hotels, bars, restaurants, tavernas and other businesses.

“The rents are sky high. And this is, of course, related to overtourism. So they prefer to rent their houses to the tourists, and not to the people who are involved in all these very vital sectors,” he said.

Tsartas said he expected overtourism to become even worse over the next 5-10 years and with worries that cli a bigger headache in the next five to 10 years.

Meanwhile, Greece expects another bumper year for tourism.

Data from MarineTraffic, a ship tracking platform, showed 209 cruise ships docked at Mykonos this summer through June, a 35 percent increase over 2022 and with 72 in June alone, along with uncountable private yachts offshore.

From June through August there were 203 ships docking off Santorini, including 74 in June as the two islands competed for the most traffic despite limitations being set to hold down the numbers.

Georgios Hatzimanolis, head of global communications at Kpler, which owns MarineTraffic, told Al Jazeera that this summer Mykonos averaged two cruise ships a day with peaks of six.

“This means, potentially 14,000 passengers could flood the tiny island in just one day,” he said, warning the island’s “already strained infrastructure” could buckle under the pressure.

“The surge in cruise tourism is not only an environmental concern but also threatens to tarnish Mykonos’ luxury reputation,” he said, the government trying to direct tourists to other areas around the country and less-visited islands.

There deluge isn’t just on the islands, but at archaeological sites and other hotspots, including in Athens, where a cap was set in September for 20,000 visitors a day at the Acropolis that was overrun in the summer.

“Obviously, tourism is desirable for the country, for all of us. But we must work out how excessive tourism won’t harm the monument,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni although more luxury resorts are taking prime spots and beaches.

While the Tourism Ministry and federations keep beckoning people to come – and spend – some destination spots are setting up organizations to handle tourism.

“But the fact is that we should have had them 20 years ago,” he said.