x

April 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Greece Wants International Probe if Russian War Crimes in Mariupol

April 8, 2022
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Ukraine Russia Mariupol Theater
A view inside the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

ATHENS – Greece wants the International Crime Court (ICC) in The Hague in The Netherlands to investigate possible war crimes in the Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol by Russian invaders, which is home to some 150,000 ethnic Greeks.

“Greece will ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to investigate war crimes committed in Mariupol,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said as he arrived a a meeting of NATO foreign chiefs in Brussels.

Western countries and NGOs have been calling for a humanitarian corridor to help evacuate civilians in the besides city and provide relief, but Russia has not yet agreed to the move, noted Kathimerini in a report.

Dendias also said he would ask his NATO colleagues “to try our best to help Ukraine to protect Odessa, so that Odessa can avoid the fate of Mariupol,” but Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s request for more weapons has gone unheeded.

When asked how can NATO colleagues help with this, he said “by giving Ukraine the adequate means to protect the city,” without saying what that would be with Greece also rejecting sending anti-aircraft weapons to help.

“I have to say, they are willing and able to protect the city, provided that we provide them with the adequate means,” he added without explaining why that hasn’t happened and critics said NATO is sitting on its hands.

The defense alliance had reached out to Ukraine to begin the process at some point of joining, which is said to be a key reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin made a pre-emptive invasion to prevent that.

​​​​​​Ukraine will urge the West to impose a full embargo on gas and oil exports from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said as he asked for more weapons to be provided but isn’t getting them.

“We will continue to insist on a full embargo on oil and gas,” he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, in the presence of Alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg who has offered only words of support and nothing else.

RELATED

Society
Greece Will Limit New Campus Cops to Country’s Largest Universities

ATHENS – Plans to have unarmed campus security forces at Greek universities across the country will be restricted only to the largest to try to deal with violence and drug dealers, after a backlash from student unions.

Economy
Greek Inflation Rate Jumped to 8.9% in March
Society
Greece Registers 14,763 New COVID Cases on Friday, 51 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

AHI Hosted Online Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on March 30 virtually hosted its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day to celebrate the spirit of 1821 and the common democratic ideals held by Greece and the United States.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings