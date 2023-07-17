Greece Wants EU’s Help to Stop More Refugee Boats Coming from Libya

Politics

ATHENS – Back in place after easily being re-elected, Greece’s New Democracy government is trying to deal with allegations the Coast Guard didn’t help save hundreds of refugees who drowned and now wants the European Union to keep them from trying to reach the country.

In an interview with POLITICO, Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis called on the bloc to restart an operation to stop refugee boats coming from Libya, although most come from Turkey.

The urging comes as the EU’s border patrol Frontex, which helps search the seas for refugee boats and dinghies, has threatened to pull out after the government refused to answer questions about the vessel that sank off the Peloponnese.

Survivors said that was caused by the Coast Guard trying to tow the boat further toward Italy, where it was heading on a route from Libya, but the agency denied that and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has defended it.

Kairidis also defended the Greek coast guard against criticism that it ignored multiple offers of help from the Frontex and said that the agency has saved thousands of lives on the seas.

He said he wouldn’t comment on the shipwreck because there’s a secret investigation going on, even from the EU and Frontex which is being barred from knowing the findings so far.

While Turkey is supposed to hold some 4.4 million refugees and migrants who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, especially Syria and Afghanistan, human traffickers have been allowed to send them, mostly to five Greek islands near Turkey’s coast.

Refugee boats now are said to be more often trying to come from Libya to Italy to avoid restrictive conditions in Greece where the government has denied repeated allegations by human rights groups and major media reports of pushing them back into the sea and the land border with Turkey.

EU to resume an operation that aims to halt migrants before leaving Libya, a common departure point for asylum seekers coming to Europe.

“These tragedies will continue to happen unless we stop departures from Libya and other places on ships that are unseaworthy,” Kairidis said. “There will, unfortunately, be cases where it will simply be impossible to always save human life,” he added.

WHERE’S THE PROOF?

“If someone is found guilty, there will be consequences,” he said. “But for the time being we shouldn’t bow to political pressure,” he said, as the government said it would stick to trying to keep out more refugees.

He also said another answer would be for the EU to resume Operation Sophia, an EU-led naval mission designed to break up smuggling routes in the Mediterranean that was stopped in 2020.

“We support the launch of an ‘Operation Sophia-plus’ to break up migrant smuggling routes from Libya,” Kairidis told POLITICO during his first visit to Brussels, where he met EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who had said the bloc won’t press Greece for answers over the shipwreck.

“EU vessels would station in the Libyan territorial waters with the agreement of the local government, which I am hopeful will accept,” he added although Frontex is in flux about Greece.

The European Parliament, which has limited powers, voted a non-binding resolution urging the EU to establish a Europe-wide search-and-rescue operation for migrants despite worries it would backfire and lead to more refugees and migrants trying to come and expecting to be saved.

Johansson wouldn’t go along with the idea that is aimed for now solely at North Africans trying to reach the EU which has closed its borders to refugees and migrants, dumping the problem largely on Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta and Cyprus.

The operation’s aim would be to keep vessels from leaving Libya with no report how that could be enforced on the high seas absent a de facto blockade and smugglers adept at avoiding such schemes.

The report also noted that Libya hasn’t been keen on letting EU vessels into its sovereign waters after complaining that detention centers in the bloc’s countries violate the rights of refugees and migrants.

Kairidis said the eyewitness accounts of survivors about what the Coast Guard do “are not definite proof,” although they were in the water when the tragedy happened and saw it unfold. He didn’t say what proof would be.

He also said the fishing trawler holding some 750 people couldn’t be towed without their permission although they were essentially hostages of human traffickers who didn’t want the intervention to prevent being caught.

Frontex chief Hans Leijtens warned he could end the agency’s operations in Greece due to the country’s lack of cooperation and even though the EU funded most of the coast of the Coast Guard vessel involved.

Kairidis warned that such a move would “be totally counterproductive,” as the agency’s work “is of paramount importance to save more lives,” but didn’t say then why it was being shut out of the investigation.