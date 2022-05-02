x

May 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Greece Wants EU Consensus on How to Pay for Russian Energy

May 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Ukraine Tensions Energy Explainer
FILE - A tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna", being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, in the port of Wismar, Germany, Jan 14, 2021. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)

ATHENS – Greece said that the European Union, notorious for moving at a slug-like pace and bogged down in political minutiae, should have a common front on how to pay for Russian energy supplies.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine but is so dependent on Russian gas and oil and accounts for up to 40 percent of the bloc’s supplies that it hasn’t stopped buying the energy.

That effectively is financing President Vladimir Putin’s war and atrocities on Ukrainian civilians, the EU in the hopeless position of essentially saying that despite the mass killings: what can we do, we need the energy?

Russia, breaking its own contract, said EU countries must pay in rubles and shut off supplies for Bulgaria and Poland when those countries refused and Greece said it would pay Russia’s Gazprom in a way that doesn’t violate the sanctions – but refused to say how that would be done.

At a May 2 extraordinary council of EU energy ministers, Greece’s Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will ask for a common stance on the way Gazprom will be paid, said Kathimerini.

That’s unlikely to happen given disagreements between countries that has been the bloc’s weak point, always trying to seek consensus but roiled by infighting and self-interest.

Given that, the paper said that the New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is preparing to supply coverage to Greek companies so that they continue to import gas from Gazprom without risking any sanctions for themselves – but it wasn’t explained how.

Sources not named told the paper that the Greek Energy Ministry has requested a legal opinion and it seems that Putin, indeed, is violating the contract but no further sanctions are being brought.

RELATED

Society
Greek Military Will Hunt Down Arsonists if Wildfires Reoccur

ATHENS - Part of plans to deal with wildfires if they break out again this summer - after the devastation wrought in 2021 in Greece - is to use the military to patrol areas where they often occur to chase down arsonists.

Politics
Greek PM Receives King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday
Society
Greek Workers Use May Day to Strike, Protest Energy Costs

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy to ERT: The War Will End When Ukraine Wins (Video)

ATHENS —The war in Ukraine is a threat to peace in Eastern Europe and the entire world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with the Greek state broadcaster ERT, in which he stressed that "the war will end when Ukraine wins".

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings