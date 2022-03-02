Greece Urges IMO to Convene Emergency Meeting for Ships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Politics

Oil tanker ship SCF Samotlor sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge as it crosses the Bosphorus strait after departing from Russia's Novorossiysk port, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ATHENS – Greece asked the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Wednesday for an emergency meeting on ships and crews in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, due to the Ukraine crisis following the Russian invasion.

Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis spoke with IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim on Wednesday to urge him to convene the council the soonest possible.

A statement by the Shipping Ministry said Greece was one of several countries requesting the meeting, following an initiative by the French Presidency of the EU Council, as Russia has dispatched several naval units to both seas. Besides EU countries, the request to IMO was also made by the United States and Australia.

Ukraine has shut its ports to maritime trade since February 25 and will not allow the sailing of ships that were in the process of loading or unloading.

At the Black Sea, four attacks against merchant ships have been reported, and sailors injured in three of them.