ATHENS – National Economy and Finance Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis and the chairman and CEO of Hellenic Development Bank George Zavvos on Thursday signed a funding agreement for the creation of a new Portfolio Fund “TEPIX III” to support the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

The initial budget of the Fund will be 500 million euros, which it is expected to rise up to 2.1 billion euros with leverage from the banking system. The Fund’s goal is the create funding tools for the support and development of SMEs, medium-cap enterprises and startups and to facilitate access to funding sources. “TEPIX III” is included in the “Competition” Programme of the National Plan for Regional Development 2023-2027 and it is co-funded by the European Fund for Regional Development.