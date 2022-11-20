x

November 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Greece TV Said Mulling Public Vote Pick Country’s Eurovision Entry

November 20, 2022
By The National Herald
Stefania, centre, from Greece celebrates qualifying for Saturday s final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
FILE - Stefania, centre, from Greece celebrates qualifying for Saturday s final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ATHENS – With only one victory in the kitschy Eurovision song contest – in 2005 with Helena Paparizou’s My Number One – Greece is reportedly mulling an idea to let the public pick the entry instead of the state-run ERT TV channel.

The site Paron’s Typologies section said the idea was being considered for the 67th event in 2023 in Liverpool, selected because it was slated to be held in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion tore the country apart.

The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, with its performance of Stefania, won the 2022 event in Italy, which was the host after winning in 2021 and then came the war that Russia brought.

“There is a proposal and it is being seriously considered this year by the management of ERT to change the way of selecting the Greek participation in the Eurovision contest of Spring 2023 in the United Kingdom,” the site.

It added that, “The proposal is for the television audience to choose which of the songs that entered the final selection round will be the one that will represent the country at Eurovision.”

While there was said to be concern that “It was ‘commercial’ for television viewing, it stumbles in the financial part as additional funds will be required for the production,” the report said about the uncertain prospects.

Maria Kozakou, who heads Radio 2 for ERT said in a TV interview on ANT1 that, “Little by little it (public voting] has to enter the process … the five or the ten best songs should be evaluated by people.”

RELATED

Politics
Mini-Pension Reform Bill Has “Strong Social Stamp”, Hatzidakis Tells ANA

ATHENS - Reforms with a strong social stamp that correct past injustices are included in the draft bill to modernise pension legislation recently submitted to parliament, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency released on Sunday.

Society
Greek Court Acquits Pro-Tibet Activists Who Hung Acropolis Banner
Society
Greece Puts More Clamps on Refugees, Migrants Trying to Enter

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

UN Climate Deal: Calamity Cash, but No New Emissions Cuts (Video)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.

ATHENS - With only one victory in the kitschy Eurovision song contest - in 2005 with Helena Paparizou’s My Number One - Greece is reportedly mulling an idea to let the public pick the entry instead of the state-run ERT TV channel.

ATHENS - Pro-Tibetan demonstrators protesting China’s policies who hung a banner on a scaffolding on the Acropolis were cleared by a Greek court of charges they were attempting to “pollute, damage and distort” the famed site.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 18, officials said.

WASHINGTON — The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.