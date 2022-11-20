Greece TV Said Mulling Public Vote Pick Country’s Eurovision Entry

Society

FILE - Stefania, centre, from Greece celebrates qualifying for Saturday s final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ATHENS – With only one victory in the kitschy Eurovision song contest – in 2005 with Helena Paparizou’s My Number One – Greece is reportedly mulling an idea to let the public pick the entry instead of the state-run ERT TV channel.

The site Paron’s Typologies section said the idea was being considered for the 67th event in 2023 in Liverpool, selected because it was slated to be held in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion tore the country apart.

The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, with its performance of Stefania, won the 2022 event in Italy, which was the host after winning in 2021 and then came the war that Russia brought.

“There is a proposal and it is being seriously considered this year by the management of ERT to change the way of selecting the Greek participation in the Eurovision contest of Spring 2023 in the United Kingdom,” the site.

It added that, “The proposal is for the television audience to choose which of the songs that entered the final selection round will be the one that will represent the country at Eurovision.”

While there was said to be concern that “It was ‘commercial’ for television viewing, it stumbles in the financial part as additional funds will be required for the production,” the report said about the uncertain prospects.

Maria Kozakou, who heads Radio 2 for ERT said in a TV interview on ANT1 that, “Little by little it (public voting] has to enter the process … the five or the ten best songs should be evaluated by people.”