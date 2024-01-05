x

January 5, 2024

Greece Turns to Wind, Sun Projects to Increase Renewable Energy Sources

January 5, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Forced by the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to go back to coal-fired plants to generate electricity, Greece is also moving more toward alternative and renewable sources, especially from the wind and sun.

The Greek Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEW) has awarded permits for 240 Megawatts (MW) of new renewable projects, installation approved for plants providing a total of 132.6MW of solar photovoltaic capacity and 108MW of wind power, said Power Technology.

Power producer Terna Energy has been given approval for two solar parks with a combined capacity of 37.6MW, while North Solar 1 will develop a 96MW solar complex in the north of Greece.

The authority also granted Energy Vorsana UAE permission to build an 81MW wind energy complex at the port Alexandroupoli, in the Greek region of Eastern Macedonia near Turkey.

In central Greece, Enerkoplan Energy and Investments has plans for 21MW of wind turbine capacity, while Axia Monoprosopi IKE has been granted permission for a 6MW wind plant in Greece’s Epirus region.

Despite the continued reliance on coal for now, Greece has reduced its dependence on fossil fuels in recent years, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) citing an “impressive array of measures to support its ambitious climate goals while maintaining energy security.”

The National Climate Law, introduced in May 2022, had set targets for Greece to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2023, which couldn’t be met and with a net-zero deadline set for 2050.

The 2023 IEA report notes that “stronger actions are required to bring down its dependence on fossil fuels and reach its target of net zero emissions by 2050,” as guidelines have been pushed back at at times.

“Greece has taken important steps in cutting its use of coal and harnessing its wind and solar resources,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “It must now build on this success by going further and faster, including by speeding up the permitting process for new renewable energy projects.”

