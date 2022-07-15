x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Economy

Greece Turns Back to Coal-Fired Electricity Plants Set to Close

July 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Public Power Corporation's (PPC) Unit 5 in Ptolemaida. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)
Public Power Corporation's (PPC) Unit 5 in Ptolemaida. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Thanassis Kalliaras)

ATHENS – Soaring energy prices and utility bills that have nearly doubled have forced Greece’s  New Democracy government to renege on a plan to get away from electricity plans using coal to generate power.

The government has agreed to double the production of electricity using lignite coal as part of a four-point plan to ensure an adequate supply of energy at affordable prices, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency said.

That was an agreed to at an emergency meeting on the energy crisis overseen by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsoakis although coal is a contributor to climate change he largely blamed for disastrous 2021 wildfires across the country.

Coal-powered electricity production will replace that using more expensive and possibly entirely unavailable natural gas, with the cost estimated to be roughly half that of natural gas at current prices.

But with growing worry that Russian fuel supplies exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine could be lost during the winter, it will take time to increase production from coal mines to produce more, the report said.

In 2019, the government’s ambitious National Energy and Climate Plan aimed to phase coal out of the electricity mix by 2028 at the latest and it’s uncertain how returning to the fuel now will affect that timeline.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece Must Pay Damages to Woman Raped, Disabled by Migrant

ATHENS - A Greek woman who was 15 when she was raped and assaulted so viciously by an unlawful migrant in 2012 and left disabled is due compensation from the state, the country's highest administrative court the Council of State ruled.

Society
Tourist Swept Out to Sea in Greece Saved by Holding Beachball
Politics
Mitsotakis, New Democracy Keep 8% Lead Over SYRIZA

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Some Schools Build Affordable Housing to Retain Teachers

DALY CITY, Calif. — San Francisco Bay Area high school teacher Lisa Raskin moved out of a cramped apartment she was sharing with a roommate and into her own place this month, paying a deeply discounted $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom with expansive views within walking distance to work.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings