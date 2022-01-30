x

January 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Economy

Greece-Turkey Trade Deals Trump Military Tension, Tourism Talks Too

January 30, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Setting aside their differences in a dispute over rights to the seas that ratcheted up worries of a military conflict, Greece and Turkey inked a protocol for trade relations and cooperation in other fields, Turkey’s pro-government The Daily Sabah reported.

The word came from the Turkish Trade Ministry after a meeting of the Turkish-Greek Joint Economic Committee (JEC) in Athens led by Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu for the Turkish delegation and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Frangogiannis on the Greek side, the first meeting between them since October, 2010.

Improved joint moves against climate change, environmental protection and the resumption of bilateral cooperation in research and technology were also among the matters the parties discussed, the paper said.

They also said they were satisfied with the progress made in the fourth session of the Turkish-Greek Joint Tourism Committee meetings in November, 2021 in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir.

While making no progress in trying to join the European Union since talks began in 2005, Turkey is a major trade partner for the bloc and trade with Greece for 2021 was some $5.2 million and showed a 69.2 percent increase over 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the report added.

 

RELATED

Society
Passengers Struck on Greek Train During Big Snowstorm Bring Suit

ATHENS - While some 3,500 motorists stranded on a major ring road around Athens were offered 2,000 euros ($2229) for their trouble, some passengers stuck on a train from Athens to Thessaloniki for more than 20 hours are suing instead.

Society
Greece Confirms 11,124 New COVID Cases, 97 Deaths
Politics
ND’s MP Giannakou at Airforce General Hospital’s ICU

Top Stories

Culture

ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.

Associations

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.

Church

BOSTON – Protopresbyter  Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.

Associations

Associations

Video

Supreme Court Pick Holds Import for BlackW in the Law

DURHAM, NC — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the US.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings