Greece-Turkey Rapprochement Seen Not Bringing Cyprus Reunification

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during a military parade marking the 49th anniversary of the July 20, 1974 Turkish invasion, in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Speaking at celebrations in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north on the 49th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines, Erdogan again poured cold water on Greek Cypriot hopes of forming a federation composed of Greek and Turkish speaking zones as has been the aim of talks for decades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – The ratcheting down of tensions and Turkish provocations may be helping a softening of worries about Greece being caught in a conflict but not finally bringing reunification of Cyprus, one-third occupied by Turkish-Cypriots.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stopped threatening to invade Greece and moving toward diplomacy more and is talking again with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – who didn’t talk about Cyprus.

In a review, the American strategic intelligence company Stratfor said that, “EU-Turkey rapprochement is unlikely to result in Cyprus’ reunification, but increased dialogue over the future of the island could improve the political climate, leading to mutually beneficial economic opportunities.”

It didn’t specify Greece and wrongly indicated that Turkey is dealing with the European Union, although Erdogan rejected any idea of the bloc being involved although he wants to rekindle hopes of joining.

But he refuses to recognize Cyprus, where the Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the EU, and bars its ships and planes while keeping a 35,000-strong army on the occupied northern part.

Cyprus wants the EU to appoint a special envoy – the United Nations has one too – in a hope to restart reunification talks but Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said they don’t want it.

Instead, they want the UN, EU and world to recognize the occupied and isolated territory they call a republic but which no other country in the world accepts as legitimate or recognized.

Cyprus hopes tying Turkey’s EU hopes to unity talks could convince Erdogan and Tatar to talk and the bloc’s foreign policy office called on member states to consider Turkey’s EU membership chances alongside ways to “actively contribute to the speedy resumption of Cyprus settlement talks.”

The last round of talks collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said the army would never leave and as they demanded the right of further military intervention.

That led Cyprus’ then-President Nicos Anastasiades to say that was a deal-breaker and make UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was there, the latest diplomat to fail in an attempt to bring the island together.

Following the meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed that EU foreign ministers expressed interest in developing a stronger relationship with Turkey, which is under near-authoritarian rule.

“Erdogan’s recent request to revive stalled EU accession for Turkey in exchange for lifting a veto on EU member Sweden’s NATO accession gives the European Union further leverage over Turkey’s stance on Cyprus,” the site said.

But it acknowledged that even if talks resume, that, “Cyprus’ reunification remains unlikely in the short-to-medium term because the main actors’ fundamental disagreements over the future of the island remain entrenched.”

And it noted that while Turkey might be willing to seek a settlement with Cyprus in exchange for serious EU membership prospects, “such an offer remains unlikely amid considerable opposition from EU member states.”

But it said there’s some hope that what could result would be improved dialogue between Turkey, the EU and Cyprus’ Greek and Turkish communities to bring some mutually beneficial economic opportunities.