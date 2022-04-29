Greece Tries to Calm Parents Anxious Over Acute Hepatitis Strain

Sciences

ATHENS – A warning to medical officials to check for the presence of a dread acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology, which has caused global worry, succeeded in raising anxiety in Greek parents.

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Mina Gaga though said that, “Parents should not worry as the cases we have internationally are not related to each other, which is quite reassuring.”

Gaga noted that for this reason parents should not worry about their children going out and playing with other children, said Kathimerini, but she recommended that children wash their hands well, especially before eating.

She also said that parents should check the urine of their children and if there is any change of color they must inform their family doctor.

She said instructions have been given to all pediatricians and if any measure is needed, the Health Ministry will take a look at it, although she said she doubted it would be needed without explaining why health officials were advised to look for it developing.