Greece Tourism Flying High, Soaring More, Big Banner Year Seen

ATHENS – It’s been a cool spring for Greece so far but a hot tourism year already in 2023 with some 2.5 million arrivals in the first three months during the off-peak autumn and winter period, up 12.8 percent from the record year of 2019.

Data from the Institute of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises, INSETE and other agencies operating airports and border stations showed most were flying in with the end of COVID-19 health measures.

International air travel has returned in full force with many flights already at near-capacity or full, with interest in Greece so keen that more American airlines have added more direct flights.

There were 1.4 million air arrivals from January-March, a jump of 87.5 percent or 646,000 more people from the same period in 2022 before the health measures began being eased to get more visitors, which worked.

In particular, in the period January-March 2023, 1.4 million international air Earlier, Tourism Minister Vassilias Kikilias said that the goal for the year was a 10 percent jump over 2022 revenues, the sector the largest money-maker.

Tourism brings in as much as 20 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 195.55 billion euros ($214.9 billion) and almost a million workers.

Kikilias told the newspaper Parapolitika that 2022 was a big rebound year for Greece after a record 31 million visitors in 2019 before the pandemic struck the world early in 2020 and essentially shut down most travel.