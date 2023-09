Tourism

Santorini, Greece from above. (Photo by Kartik Singhal via Unsplash)

ATHENS – Greece was pronounced top island destination for 2023 at the awards ceremomy of the most popular Chinese travel magazine Travel and Leisure that was held on Thursday in Beijing.

According to the committee, Greece was selected based on China’s tourism industry’s data and the opinion of the magazines’ readers.

The Public Diplomacy Bureau received the award on behalf of the Greek Embassy to China at the awards ceremony, the first after the pandemic and the abolition of the restrictions in China.

The video is available on EU’s Representation to China [https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/china/episode-6-%E2%80%93-visit-greece-top-choice-beach-vacation_en?s=166]