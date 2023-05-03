Greece’s High Court Bans Jailed Neo-Nazi’s Party from Elections

Politics

FILE - Iias Kasidiaris, former Golden Dawn lawmaker who had been found guilty along with others of leading a criminal organization and face 13 years in prison, speaks during a Golden Dawn trial in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – A political party founded from jail by a former member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn will not be allowed to contest in May 21 elections, Greece’s Supreme Court said, upholding a vote by Parliament.

The National Party was created by Elias Kasidiaris, the pugnacious former spokesman for Golden Dawn who was convicted, along with the party’s hierarchy and dozens of members of running a criminal gang, one for murder.

The court reviewed the law that bans running in elections for those convicted of serious offenses which led Kasidiaris to try to get around it by removing himself as party head, installing a straw man instead.

He had named a former prosecutor, Anastasios Kanellopoulos, but the party was still prohibited. Kanellopoulos then set up the EAN party which the court cleared to take part despite his association with Kasidiaris.

The court decision came on a 9-1 vote, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA, leading Kasidiaris to issue a statement that “the democratic state was decisively overthrown tonight, depriving half a million Greeks of their supreme right to vote for the party of their choice.”

He said his party, also called Ellines (Greeks) “was illegally targeted because it is the most honest and transparent party in the domestic political scene. We did expect this unprecedented aberration and are fully prepared for the next day,” without elaborating on what he would do.

In a statement, his lawyer Vasso Pantazi said, “Ilias Kasidiaris will not support any other party. He will decide on his further legal actions on Wednesday (May 3.)

The court earlier had prohibited two other extreme-right parties from the elections: Konstantinos Bogdanos and Prodromos Emfietzoglou’s Patriotic Union and Afroditi Latinopoulou’s Patrida party.