June 13, 2023

Tourism

Greece Top 5 World Tourism Leader But Caution Over Short Season

June 13, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)
Santorini. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)

ATHENS – After three years of COVID-19 lockdowns and slowdowns, Greece is riding high on the back of tourism again that could be a record buster in 2023 but there’s concern it’s packed into mostly the summer.

A study by the Greek research and policy institute diaNEOsis said the country has become a leading destination ranked among the world’s top 5 brands but cautioned about over-reliance on a short season from June-September.

The findings showed that for Greece to keep ahead of rivals like Turkey and Spain among others that it must further diversify tourism products and get more people to come during the off-season, said GTP Headlines.

The Tourism Ministry is trying to lure people year-round and was able to increase visitor traffic in the winter of 2022-23 and is offering other programs such as wellness, sports, agriculture, wine and beer tourism.

The report said that the ministry has to also make tourism sustainable as there are pockets of overtourism such as the islands of Mykonos and Santorini that are being overrun by hordes, straining the infrastructure.

Tourism brings in as much as 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 199.08 billion euros ($214.9 billion.)

Worldwide, Greece is ranked 13th in terms of global tourism arrivals but tourism spending is much less than other rival destinations, the site said, although the ministry said it has picked up.

The survey found the biggest problem was that tourism is still mostly packed into the the three high season months that fill up hotels and other facilities like a plethora of new 5-star resorts and luxury places.

Some 60 percent of the annual tourism spending is done in three island regions, the Ionian, South Aegean spots including Milos and Rhodes, and Crete, that have the most arrivals and overnight stays pumping up numbers.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

