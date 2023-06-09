Greece Expects First F-35 Jets from US by 2028, Says Former Defense Minister

Politics

ATHENS – Greece anticipates the delivery of the initial F-35 jets from the United States by 2028, according to statements made by former National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos during an interview with Real FM on Friday.

Panagiotopoulos highlighted a shifting balance in the aerial domain between Greece and Turkey. He noted that Turkey’s plans to acquire the French-made Rafale jets have been halted, and its negotiations regarding the refurbishment of the Viper jets lag behind those of Greece. Furthermore, Turkey has been prevented from purchasing the F-35s. “We have achieved a very favorable position in terms of air defenses,” emphasized Panagiotopoulos.

During a subsequent interview with Skai TV, Panagiotopoulos revealed that Greece’s interim Defense Minister, Alkiviadis Stefanis, has maintained an open communication channel with his Turkish counterpart, newly appointed Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Regarding the Evros border regions, Panagiotopoulos highlighted the extensive experience and ongoing communication between Greece’s caretaker ministers of foreign affairs and civil protection and their Turkish counterparts. He further emphasized the competence of the Greek police and Armed Forces infrastructure in fulfilling their obligations to safeguard national sovereignty and interests.