x

September 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Economy

Greece to Launch Two Programmes for SMEs Worth €1.0B

September 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A few pedestrians walk at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The Greek government will launch the first two programmes of the new Operational Programmes of NSRF 2021-2027 designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, worth 1.0 billion euros, in the next two months of the year, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Yiannis Tsakiris said on Tuesday.

The new NSRF programme will disburse around 4 billion euros to Greek SMEs, of which 3 billion through operational programmes and 1.0 billion through funding tools.

Commenting on the news, Pavlos Ravanis, president of the Athens Manufacturing Chamber, said the new NSRF was a valuable tool which could provide a new breath to enterprises and mobilize a turn towards a new productive model in Greece.

RELATED

Politics
Greek FM Meets Armenian Counterpart During Visit to Yerevan

YEREVAN, Armenia - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias was welcomed by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit to Yerevan on Tuesday.

Politics
Italy Gets New Tranche of EU Funds as Dust Settles from Vote
Society
Greece Confirms 44,775 COVID Cases in Week of Sept. 19-25

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings