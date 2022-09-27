Greece to Launch Two Programmes for SMEs Worth €1.0B

Economy

ATHENS – The Greek government will launch the first two programmes of the new Operational Programmes of NSRF 2021-2027 designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, worth 1.0 billion euros, in the next two months of the year, Deputy Development and Investments Minister Yiannis Tsakiris said on Tuesday.

The new NSRF programme will disburse around 4 billion euros to Greek SMEs, of which 3 billion through operational programmes and 1.0 billion through funding tools.

Commenting on the news, Pavlos Ravanis, president of the Athens Manufacturing Chamber, said the new NSRF was a valuable tool which could provide a new breath to enterprises and mobilize a turn towards a new productive model in Greece.