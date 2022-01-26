x

January 26, 2022

Greece to Be Guest of Honour at Cairo International Book Fair

By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

CAIRO – Greece is to be the Guest of Honour at the 53rd Cairo International Book Fair, which will take place at the International Exhibition Center of Egypt, from January 26 to February 7 this year. The Cairo International Book Fair is the largest and oldest book fair in the Arab world and is organised by the General Book Organisation of Egypt, with the participation of more than 1,200 publishers from 125 countries and more than 2 million visitors.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Foundation of Culture, Greece’s honorary participation as a Guest country fully confirms the excellent bilateral, multifaceted relations between Greece and Egypt and is an important opportunity for the Arabic-speaking public to get to know both classical and modern Greek literary production. At the same time, it offers the opportunity for Greek letters to approach works of Arabic poetry & literature, through the existing and emerging possibilities of cooperation between the Greek and Arabic publishing entrepreneurship.

Special emphasis will be given to the promotion of the new GreekLit translation programme, which has already joined the European Network ENLIT – European Network for Literary Translation and will be officially presented to the Arabic book market in collaboration with the Egyptian Book Organisation and the National Egyptian Translation Center. Representatives of Greek publishers will also participate at an invitation of the Egyptian Publishers Association.

