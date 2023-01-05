Greece to Adopt EU Recommendations Regarding Travel from China, Government Decides

Politics

File - A man gets a throat swab at a testing site as people are required for a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours before entering some buildings and using public transportation in Beijing, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

ATHENS – A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday, with the participation of the health ministry leadership, has decided to adopt the EU recommendations concerning travel from China, in the wake of a surge of Covid cases in that country.

According to sources, the meeting ended just after 13:00 with a decision to implement EU guidelines calling for a negative Covid test taken 48 hours prior to departure and use of high-protection masks for travellers from China.

The health ministry is to make an announcement outlining the measures in detail.