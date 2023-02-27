Greece Tightens Border to Bar Turkish, Syrian Earthquake Refugees

Politics

FILE- Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

After being lauded for sending humanitarian aid to Turkey in the aftermath of an earthquake that killed 44,218 people, Greece is said to be strengthening its border to keep out refugees left homeless, as well as from Syria, where 5,914 died.

Greece added more border guards in the area near the Evros River where an anti-refugee wall is being extended, aimed primarily at keeping out those who went to Turkey fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands and want to seek asylum in Greece or reach other European Union countries.

“The mass movement of millions of people is not a solution,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachis said, stressing that more emergency aid be sent to Turkey and Syria “before this happens,” the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/26/greece-fortifies-border-to-block-refugees-from-turkish-syrian-earthquakes

While Greece welcomed Ukrainian refugees after Russia invaded, the New Democracy government is trying to keep out others, particularly from Syrian and Afghanistan as well as sub-Saharan Africa and as far as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The government has also repeatedly denied a number of allegations from human rights groups and activists as well as major media that said refugees and migrants were being unlawfully pushed back on land and at sea.

The newspaper said that Greece expects masses of Turkish homeless – even as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces criticism that corruption in allowing shoddy building construction heightened the death toll – will try to cross.

At a European conference on border management held in Greece, he said that the extension of the 22-mile long, 16-foot high fence – doubling the length – will go ahead even without more European Union financing.

“The fence will be extended along the entire length of the river so that we can protect the European continent from illegal flows,” he said, without indications whether he meant that also includes Turkish refugees.

The Greek government has also put electronic surveillance and even drones alone the border in a bid to keep out refugees and migrants where Erdogan in February, 2020 sent 10,000 of them in buses and urged them to cross.

They were repelled by Greek riot police and army units in a confrontation that saw exchanges of thrown objects and Molotov Cocktails, but then the Coronavirus pandemic struck and fewer tried to cross by land or reach Greek islands in the Aegean near Turkey’s coast.

Now, the paper also said, Greece plans to buy scores of new Coast Guard vessels to patrol the waters with spring approaching, warmer weather generally seeing more trying to reach the islands as a number of died already in recent months when their rickety craft or rubber dinghies supplied by human traffickers capsized.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, facing elections in the spring, wants the borders sealed in what he said was also to protect the outermost reaches of the EU and has been tougher on migration than former premier and major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis, whom he unseated in 2019.

The EU’s border patrol Frontex has stepped up its patrols in the seas between Turkey and the Greek islands although its human rights chief in 2022 said it should stop operating in Greece after pushbacks reports persisted.