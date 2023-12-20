x

December 20, 2023

Greece Tells Commercial Ships Avoid Red Sea, Iran-Backed Attacks There

December 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Yemen Israel Palestinians
FILE - This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

ATHENS – With Iran-backed Houthi militant groups in Yemen conducting attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Greece has advised its commercial ships to steer there as attempts are being made to rein in the raiders.

The Greek ships were told to keep only necessary crew members on the bridge and follow orders from maritime authorities to avoid attacks by militants, Greece shipowners controlling about 20 percent of the world’s fleet.

A shipping ministry advisory was issued after stepped up attacks on ships forced major shipping companies to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, said Reuters.

https://gcaptain.com/greek-ship-owners-red-sea-attacks/

The news site said it had seen a document also advising crews to conduct fire drills for checks of their safety equipment before they reach Yemeni shores, and go through the southern Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at night.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen on the Red Sea’s south, said they attacks are retaliation for Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip occupied by Palestinians in a hunt for Hamas terrorists who raided Israel in October.

Despite the sea’s relatively small size compared to other waters, the international community hasn’t been successful in deterring attacks who have taken a cos ton global trade and prompted the United States to offer protection to ships.

Greece is in talks with European Union and U.S. officials and stands ready to participate in any international initiative for maritime security, government officials said, citing Greek Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides.

