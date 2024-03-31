x

March 31, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Economy

Greece Tells Big Oil Companies: Report Tax-Hiding Franchise Operators

March 31, 2024
By The National Herald
VENZINADIKO
Petrol Station (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece has moved to curb tax evasion and fuel smuggling at gasoline stations with a directive to oil companies to report if their franchise operators are failing to have equipment that provides information for tax authorities.

Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Governor Giorgos Pitsilis issued a decision about measures and fines that have to be imposed and obligations of oil companies and their refineries with station owners.

Fuel smuggling has long been a problem in the country and there have been reports of some station owners diluting gasoline to make it go further and failing to report how much is sold and not having measuring mechanisms in place.

The measures stipulate oil companies must report to AADE if the stations getting their products don’t provide tax register data, operating license, certificates, responsible declarations, data and don’t allow fuel sampling for inspection.

Also if there hasn’t been installation and operation of a fuel input-output monitoring system and doesn’t have legal fuel or energy products, authorities trying to track where smuggled fuel is being taken.

In case of violations, AADE would give an order to all oil product trading companies and refineries to stop the supply of energy products to the station, withdraw their signs,  pumps and other equipment.

But the station wouldn’t be shut down or license taken away, allowed to resume if it meets requirements, the same conditions applying if AADE inspectors find violations as the government is trying to find violators.

The penalties will also apply on any station either 50 percent owned by someone who violated rules, or is managed by a person who owns or manages the service station which has been found to have violated the decision.

If the oil companies don’t inform auditors AADE said sanctions would be applied including fines ranging from 5000-30,000 euros ($5402-$32,410) per station in another attempt to root out tax evaders in the industry.

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Troubled Universities Churn Out Entrepreneurs: Some Go Abroad

ATHENS - Greece’s besieged universities - often occupied by students, with incidents of violence and low world rankings - nevertheless have produced continued bumper crops of graduates opening businesses, although some go abroad to create companies.

Politics
Greek Interior Minister Niki Kerameus in Informative USA Visit
Society
Greek Court Finds Man Guilty of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl, Faces Life

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Filipino Villager is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday to Pray for World Peace

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's presidential primary Tuesday clears the way for a general election campaign that Democrats see as an opportunity unlike any in recent state history.

LARNACA -A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus March 30 with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar, the island becoming a conduit for getting food and other essentials to Palestinians.

ROME - Rallying from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems, Pope Francis led some 60,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday and made a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

MILWAUKEE - You have to wonder if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo goes there for a taste of Greece but so many other people were scoffing up loukoumades and sweets at the Honey Butter Cafe that owners Laz and Ellie Koutramanos have added a food truck.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.