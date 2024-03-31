Greece Tells Big Oil Companies: Report Tax-Hiding Franchise Operators

Economy

ATHENS – Greece has moved to curb tax evasion and fuel smuggling at gasoline stations with a directive to oil companies to report if their franchise operators are failing to have equipment that provides information for tax authorities.

Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Governor Giorgos Pitsilis issued a decision about measures and fines that have to be imposed and obligations of oil companies and their refineries with station owners.

Fuel smuggling has long been a problem in the country and there have been reports of some station owners diluting gasoline to make it go further and failing to report how much is sold and not having measuring mechanisms in place.

The measures stipulate oil companies must report to AADE if the stations getting their products don’t provide tax register data, operating license, certificates, responsible declarations, data and don’t allow fuel sampling for inspection.

Also if there hasn’t been installation and operation of a fuel input-output monitoring system and doesn’t have legal fuel or energy products, authorities trying to track where smuggled fuel is being taken.

In case of violations, AADE would give an order to all oil product trading companies and refineries to stop the supply of energy products to the station, withdraw their signs, pumps and other equipment.

But the station wouldn’t be shut down or license taken away, allowed to resume if it meets requirements, the same conditions applying if AADE inspectors find violations as the government is trying to find violators.

The penalties will also apply on any station either 50 percent owned by someone who violated rules, or is managed by a person who owns or manages the service station which has been found to have violated the decision.

If the oil companies don’t inform auditors AADE said sanctions would be applied including fines ranging from 5000-30,000 euros ($5402-$32,410) per station in another attempt to root out tax evaders in the industry.