x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Greece Target? Online Movement Urges Syrians to Cross into EU 

September 20, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Two migrants pull an overcrowded dinghy with Syrian and Afghan refugees arriving from the Turkish coasts to the Greek island of Lesbos, Monday, July 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
FILE- Two migrants pull an overcrowded dinghy with Syrian and Afghan refugees arriving from the Turkish coasts to the Greek island of Lesbos, Monday, July 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

ATHENS – Fearing a repeat of a 2020 attempt by Turkey to send 10,000 refugees across the Evros River border, Greece is looking closely at an online push urging Syrians stuck in Turkey to get into the European Union – Greece the closest entry point.

A group on the encrypted site Telegram group called Caravan of Light is trying to get Syrians in Turkey, who went there fleeing civil war in their country, to cross borders to prevent being shipped back to their homeland.

There are more than 85,000 members, said Kathimerini, the movement drawing the attention of Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis as the New Democracy government is trying to keep out refugees and asylum seekers.

The paper said that he notified UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, as well as the EU’s border patrol Frontex and the European Parliament even as Greece faces continued accusations of pushing back refugees and migrants.

One post by the group was said to be looking for refugees with healthcare experience to help assist a movement that would try to cross the borders into th EU but it wasn’t said where the attempt would be made.

Kathimerini contacted one of the group’s moderators, who responded, in writing, in fluent English, introducing himself as a 46-year-old Syrian with a graduate degree in cybersecurity.

The moderator said that the group was set up after Turkey started deporting Syrians back home while also planning a voluntary repatriation program. The Turks, he said, would leave the Syrians “at the mercy of dictator (Bashar al-)Assad” and his militias.”

He also denied any connection with Turkey or a political party. “I assure you we are not traffickers,” he said, adding that they are not funded by anyone, the report also added.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greece Says Journalists Protected, Lauds EU Media Freedom Act

ATHENS - Greece’s New Democracy government, which acknowledged the phones of 15,745 people were bugged over national security concerns, welcomed the proposal for a European Union Media Freedom Act but said that journalists already had protections.

Politics
New Democracy Bars Any Coalition with Ultra-Nationalist Party
Society
No Public Transport in Athens on Wednesday, Due to Strike

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings