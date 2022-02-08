x

February 8, 2022

Greece Suspends 324,000 COVID-19 Certificates for Unboosted

February 8, 2022
By The National Herald
ΞΕΚΙΝΟΥΝ ΑΠΟ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΕΣΤΙΑΣΗΣ-ΣΕ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑ Η ΕΦΑΡΜΟΓΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΕΓΧΟ ΤΟΥ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΥ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΟΥΣ ΧΩΡΟΥΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/ EUROKINISSI)
FILE- Mobile phone app for COVID-Free proof ID. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Some 324,000 people in Greece who didn’t get required booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines no longer have valid certificates that can be used to enter most public gathering spots.

Their certificates became invalid on Feb. 7, said Secretary-General of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health Marios Themistokleous, telling reporters at a briefing that appointment platforms are open for booster shots.

He said that 91 percent of those over 60 have been vaccinated, the others being fined 100 euros ($114) per month until they do, for pensioners the amount deducted from their benefit but no report on how wage earners would pay.

Of 5,820,000 people eligible for a booster shot, 4,960,000 have gotten it and 146,000 have made appointments. For most, it would be a third shot, apart from those who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version from the United States.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed away from pledges to consider making shots mandatory for all if the pandemic worsened and apart from those over-60 only health care workers are required to be vaccinated so far.

 

LONDON - The British Museum should accept that the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there some 200 years should be returned to Greece, the rightful owners, Charlotte Higgins, Culture Writer for the British Newspaper The Guardian has writen.

ATHENS – American Community Schools – ACS Athens, a PreK through 12 private school located in the Athens suburb of Halandri, is described in its Mission Statement as “a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values.

BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is conducting a limited survey through a questionnaire regarding the drafting of its new charter.

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden met with Germany's new leader Monday and vowed the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine.

