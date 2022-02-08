Greece Suspends 324,000 COVID-19 Certificates for Unboosted

Society

ATHENS – Some 324,000 people in Greece who didn’t get required booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines no longer have valid certificates that can be used to enter most public gathering spots.

Their certificates became invalid on Feb. 7, said Secretary-General of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health Marios Themistokleous, telling reporters at a briefing that appointment platforms are open for booster shots.

He said that 91 percent of those over 60 have been vaccinated, the others being fined 100 euros ($114) per month until they do, for pensioners the amount deducted from their benefit but no report on how wage earners would pay.

Of 5,820,000 people eligible for a booster shot, 4,960,000 have gotten it and 146,000 have made appointments. For most, it would be a third shot, apart from those who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version from the United States.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed away from pledges to consider making shots mandatory for all if the pandemic worsened and apart from those over-60 only health care workers are required to be vaccinated so far.