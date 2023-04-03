Greece Supports Cyprus’ Candidacy for Re-election to IMO Category C

Politics

FILE - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talk before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

ATHENS – Greece will support the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to Category C of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the period 2024-25, diplomatic sources said on Monday, clarifying that Greece’s support for the candidacies of Cyprus and Turkey concerns different IMO roles.

The Turkish candidacy that Greece will support concerns the position of IMO secretary general, the same sources recalled.