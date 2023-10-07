PM Mitsotakis: ‘I Strongly Condemn Horrific Terrorist Attack Against Israel’

Politics

ATHENS – “I strongly condemn today’s horrific terrorist attack against Israel, which caused a large number of civilian casualties,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in a post on social media.

“We stand by the people of Israel and fully support their right to self-defence,” he added.

The Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz thanked the Greek prime minister.

“Thank you Prime Minister and thank you Greece for standing at this very difficult moment with Israel and Israelis,” the Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz said in a post on X (former Twitter).

The Ambassador has also retweeted the messages of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek foreign ministry.

Moreover, the Greek embassy in Tel Aviv expressed its condemnation, stating: “We stand by Israel.”

Greece Strongly Condemns Launch of Rocket Attacks from Gaza Against Israel

“Greece strongly condemns today’s launch of heavy rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel,” the Greek foreign ministry posted on X (former Twitter).

“Greece stands with Israel and is deeply concerned by this unacceptable escalation of violence,” it added.

Dendias unequivocally condemns terrorist attacks against Israel

We unequivocally condemn terrorist attacks against Israel, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias said in his post on X (former Twitter).

“Israel has the right to self-defense,” he underlined.