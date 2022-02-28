Greece Starts Third Year of COVID-19 With Fewer Restrictions

Society

A couple of tourists sit on the stairs of Syntagma square as the Greek parliament is seen in the background in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece has entered a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen 2.41 million cases and 25,785 fatalties, but with cases starting to gradually ease and tougher health restrictions being pulled back.

The second anniversary of the first case of the Coronavirus was marked Feb. 26, beginning two years of fear, agony, worry, lockdowns and division over vaccines that slowed the pandemic despite doubt by anti-vaxxers.

Greek health authorities and the government’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists have urged caution still despite the slow downturn because the number of deaths is still surpassing 60 on a daily basis and the elderly and those with multiple conditions are still most susceptible.

Social distancing has essentially stopped – that was a requirement to stay at least 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) apart, and masks are more often being shunned, especially outdoors, despite requirements they be worn in indoor spots.

There are still some restrictions on where the unvaccinated can do and almost 30 percent of the population of 10.7 million people haven’t been inoculated, which made the pandemic keep continuing.

Only half of those who got two shots of most versions have received a third booster shot, their protection wearing off and also losing the benefit of going into most public gathering places apart from supermarkets and pharmacies.