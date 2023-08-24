Greece Simplifies Storage Process for Vehicles with Foreign License Plates

General News

ATHENS – For the Diaspora Greeks who own cars in Greece with foreign license plates, the end is nigh for the hassle and entanglement with the inflexible bureaucracy they are familiar with. The process is being reformed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (Α.Δ.Δ.Ε.), through a relevant circular by its Director, Giorgos Pitsilis.

As stated in the relevant announcement by the Α.Δ.Δ.Ε., the new measure concerns vehicles with foreign license plates under temporary import status, owned by individuals residing abroad. Those vehicles required a series of procedures in order to be put into storage during the period when the owners are absent abroad.

Until now, interested parties, mainly expatriates, were obliged to request the ‘sealing’ of their vehicle’s registration by a customs officer before departing for abroad and similarly, its unsealing upon their return for the duration of their stay in Greece. In contrast, with the new procedure, the capabilities of the digital technology system are utilized, with the storage process, to a significant extent, passing through a special platform, using owner’s personal passwords in Greece’s Taxisnet system.

Specifically, the beneficiaries can now submit a request to the relevant customs office for the immobilization or lifting of the immobilization of their vehicle through the digital portal myaade.gov.gr, using Taxisnet codes. At this time, the instructions are in Greek only, in a PDF that can be downloaded at: https://www.aade.gr/anakoinoseis/deltio-typoy-23082023-0.

After completing the process, people have the option to store their vehicle in a private parking space solely under their own responsibility, without the presence of a customs officer, as was previously required. Finally, they can electronically pay the circulation fees corresponding to the period of vehicle circulation in Greece using TAXISnet codes, through the Imports Subsystem of the Integrated Customs Information System (ICISnet) www.aade.gr.

“The new procedure significantly simplifies the existing practice, as expatriate residents can now digitally submit their request for immobilization or re-circulation of their vehicle and pay the corresponding circulation fees, ensuring the immediate and effortless fulfillment of their relevant obligations,” stated Pitsilis.

It is reminded that Pitsilis had been asked about the issue by reporters from Diaspora media during his visit to New York last December, in the context of the Capital Link conference.