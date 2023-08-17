Greece Shutting Down Soccer Fan Clubs Over Hooliganism, Fatal Clash

Politics

ATHENS – The killing of a Greek man in a wild brawl with Croatian hooligans allowed to enter the country with weapons has led Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to order almost all soccer fan clubs to close.

It’s not an outright ban as the fanatical and often violent fans will be allowed to have a branch at their team’s headquarters after a crackdown in 2022 after the murder of a soccer fan in Thessaloniki failed to stop more incidents.

Mitsotakis had not spoken out during his vacation about the death of 29-year-old Michalis Katouris, a fan of AEK whose supporters clashed in the streets with the Croatian fans of Dinamo Zagreb, leading rival political parties to mock him.

He spoke after meeting with the powerful owners of AEK, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos and PAOK – the Big Four of Greek soccer – and with Alexsander Ceferin of Europe’s governing soccer body UEFA.

“The fan clubs will close. Every team will have only one, housed at the team’s headquarters,” said Mitsotakis and that police will have the power – if they want to use it – to frisk fans coming into stadiums for weapons.

Soccer games in Greece are opportunities for fans to set off flares and toss objects and bring in weapons with no report why they haven’t been stopped at the gates or checked.

That has led to some games being stopped on the spot as fans clash with riot police and the sport has seen violence outside the stadiums too including attacks and killings in the streets that had gone unchecked.

The soccer team owners – some accused of fixing matches and manipulating the sport – wield a lot of influence over governments because their zealous fans and hooligans are a big voting base.

That has seen previous crackdowns soon disbanded and fans allowed to run amok and Mitsotakis said if it doesn’t work this time that he would temporarily bar Greek teams – made up mostly of foreign players – from European competition, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

He said whoever killed Katsouris will be found and punished although police so far said they have no clue who did it because there was such a melee on the streets near AEK’s stadium and police didn’t respond for half an hour.

As did new Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Economou, who rejected calls from critics to resign, Mitsotakis blamed the police and not the man he appointed to oversee the police.

Ceferin said he believed there wouldn’t be more violence in Greece although there always has been and said after speaking with Mitsotakis that, “We know what we must do,” although it hasn’t been, across Europe.

He called fan violence “the cancer of football,” and said of the hooligans who predominate the sport that, “These people are not supporters. They use football for their ideas,” promising that, “We will do more to address this phenomenon.”

Mitsotakis said there would also be a comprehensive review of the network of policies for tackling violence in sports, adding that cooperation with UEFA was at a very high level. He revealed that, among others, the government is considering the founding of a violence watchdog with the participation of several countries, so that UEFA can give warning in advance of events of elevated danger.

“We must be honest: the phenomenon of violence in sports is not confined to stadiums alone. The phenomenon has often been transferred – and this is again not an exclusively Greek but a European problem – from the stadiums to the streets,” the prime minister pointed out.

He noted that supporter fanaticism often served as “an alibi” for criminal, marginal activities and was even taking on a political slant, becoming a danger to public order, the report added.