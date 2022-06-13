Greece Shipping Tycoons Posidonia 2022 Exhibit Smash Hit

Economy

ATHENS – They rule the world’s seas and Greece’s shipping oligarchs had the biggest exhibit for the sector as its Posidonia 2022 show, the first in four years after COVID-19 lockdowns, brought record crows and interest.

It also broke records on the exhibition floor as the world’s largest shipping affair which was held at the Metropolitan expo center in Athens, organizers saying there was a 7 percent increase in exhibitor space, said Kathimerini.

There was also an 18 percent jump in visitors, with 27,000, compared to 23,000 in 2018, the last time it was held, and reports that Greek shipping companies added even more vessels to the world’s largest fleet.

Event Managing Director Theodore Vokos said: “This has been by far the most successful Posidonia in the history of the event. The innovation presented on the exhibition floor has indeed been ground-breaking, the knowledge imparting during the various conferences and seminars was inspirational and the volume and quality of our visitors surpassed everyone’s expectations,” the paper said.

“It’s thrilling to be back with such a positive impact. We are thankful and grateful for the unwavering support of the global maritime community,” he added that shown with some business deals also made.

That included Maran Gas Maritime’s reported $233.7 million order to Daewoo Shipbuilding for two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG carriers) as shippers try to match rising demand as the pandemic also continued to recede.