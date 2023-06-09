Greece Shines at the UN International Bazaar in New York City

United States

The Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN highlighted great Greek food and products at its outdoor stand at the UN International Bazaar on June 6 with Mrs. Maria Kazana-Sekeris, center, wife of the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, and Head of the Greek Public Diplomacy Office Mary Vaxevanidou, second from right, among those present. (Photo: Courtesy of the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN Public Diplomacy Office)

NEW YORK – The Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN participated at the UN International Bazaar on June 6 at the UN Headquarters in New York, after four years, due to the pandemic restrictions. This event is under the auspices of the wife of the Secretary General of the UN and was organized by the spouses of Permanent Representatives to the UN organization, the United Nations Spouses’ Club.

All the staff of the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN volunteered to present Greek products to foreign visitors, advertising the excellent quality of the products. The proceeds were donated to the UN for charity, to support vulnerable populations and victims of recent humanitarian crises.

It should be noted that the Greek delegation had two stands, one indoors with packaged Greek products, such as olive oil, olives, oregano, feta cheese, and one outside the UN with fresh fine foods. The visitors to the stands, mostly UN officials, Permanent Representatives of other countries and members of diplomatic missions, enjoyed the samples and were highly impressed with the Greek products and Greek hospitality.

The dynamic Greek presence contributed decisively to the New York Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs, offering products from, among others, the companies Green Cola, Gyro World, Kourellas, Loumidis Foods, Optima Foods, and F&S Pies, promoting the value of Greek nutrition and gastronomy and the excellent Greek products that are distributed in the American market.

A total of 39 Permanent Missions to the UN (out of 193 member states) and charitable organizations participated in this year’s UN International Bazaar. The Greek participation was coordinated by Mrs. Maria Kazana-Sekeris, wife of the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, and among those present was Head of the Greek Public Diplomacy Office Mary Vaxevanidou.