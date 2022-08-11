x

August 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Greece Setting Up Agency to Collect State, Private Debt Data

August 11, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece's Finance Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)
Greece's Finance Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – Just as the New Democracy government is under assault by critics over a wiretapping and spyware scandal that targeted a rival political leader and journalist – among 15,700 being surveiled – a new agency is being set up to collect information about debts to the state and financial institutions.

A draft Finance Ministry bill to set up the agency was recently submitted for public comments, said Kathimerini, reporting that the agency will have access to financial records of debtors, including corporations, and issue credit ratings.

It will also be able to exchange information on credit with other credit-assessing agencies, such as Teiresias, adding to further compilations of a database of people who can’t pay their bills.

The information collected and shared by the agency will help banks decide whether an applicant should get a loan and know about debts as well as other financial data to help make a decision, the report said.

Officials not named also said that every individual, or corporation, will be able to use their creditworthiness certification issued by the agency to negotiate loans or debt schedule repayments with both banks and the state too.

The Finance Ministry said a more accurate database of debt histories is needed because previous methods didn’t give a full picture of whether applicants would be able to repay, banks still under a mountain of bad loans.

RELATED

Politics
Androulakis Refuses Wiretapping Briefing, Doesn’t Trust Officials

ATHENS – PASOK Socialist party leader Nikos Androulakis, whose cell phone was wiretapped and an attempt made to install spyware on it, rejected an offer by the New Democracy government for a briefing on how it happened, saying he doesn't trust any of its officials.

Society
Greece: Dozens Still Missing after Migrant Boat Sinks
Politics
PASOK Lawmaker Loverdos Cleared in Unraveled Novartis Case

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings