April 13, 2022

Greece Sets Targets for Land, Offshore Energy Exploration Sites

April 13, 2022
An offshore drilling rig is seen in the waters off Cyprus coastal city of Limassol as a sailboat sails in the foreground on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ATHENS – Wanting to speed weaning off Russian energy that accounts for up to 40 percent of gas needs, Greece’s New Democracy government has picked five offshore and one land areas for hydrocarbon exploration.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, wanting Greece to have energy independence and also accelerate a move toward renewables such as wind and solar power, held an energy meeting at the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management.

The six areas selected are northwest of the island of Corfu, in the Ionian Sea, the Gulf of Kyparissia and sea west and southwest of Crete, as well as in the regional unit of Ioannina, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

A consortium heading the energy hunt off Crete will include the French company Total, the US’ ExxonMobil and Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE,) while an Energean-Hellenic Petroleum group will operate near Corfu, with HELP already active in the Gulf of Kyparissia and Energean in Ioannina.

The other land areas in Western Greece where concessions for hydrocarbon exploration were previously given (Etoloakarnania, Arta, Preveza and northwest Peloponnese) were returned to the Greek state, the paper noted.

An offshore area in the gulf west of Patra, where surveys showed the existence of oil and not natural gas, will probably also be returned to the Greek state.

 

 

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy Seeks Peace despite Atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.

