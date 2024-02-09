x

February 9, 2024

Greece Sets Standards for Private Colleges to Operate, Over Protests

February 9, 2024
By The National Herald
[367071] ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΠΙΕΡΡΑΚΑΚΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΟΜΟΣΧΕΔΙΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΗ ΚΡΑΤΙΚΑ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΑ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Setting aside unrelenting protests from students about plans to let private branches of foreign universities open in Greece, the government said students will have to take national exams and meet other requirements.

Those were outlined by Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in the unveiling of draft legislation allowing the establishment of private universities in the country, Greece the only European Union which doesn’t allow them.

Students will have to meet any criteria set by the foreign universities, including a minimum passing grade, the standards likely far higher than those for Greek universities where students can be admitted with low grades and now dismissed for poor grades nor required to graduate.

Pierrakakis said the minimum cost for founding a branch of a foreign university in Greece will be two million euros ($2.15 million), with 500,000 euros ($538,424) for each of the three departments it is required to have and another 500,000 euros as well for buildings.

An exception will be made for the top 20 universities in the world rankings – most of them American Ivy League and prestigious schools as well as British – which will have the option of founding a branch with a single department.

He said that the criteria for founding private universities will be the strictest in Europe and supervised by the National Authority for Higher Education, while the branches will be legal entities of university education linked to the parent university, which will be responsible for the curriculum. They will not be permitted to employ faculty members who also teach in the state universities.

He said anyone with a school leaving certificate from another country that is equivalent to that of Greece, or an international baccalaureate can enroll in a non-state university without sitting exams.

Universities in Greece are free state-funded institutions under Article 16 of the Constitution which forbids the establishment of higher education institutions by private individuals. The government said it plans to institutionalize non-state universities via transnational agreements, using Article 28 of the Constitution to circumvent the ban.

Despite resistance from officials at some Greek universities being occupied by students protesting plans to allow private colleges to operate, online examinations were directed by the Ministry of Education.

A similar directive was given earlier in January that because of the occupations and students being allowed to take over the universities without intervention that remote exams would have to be taken.

“The conduct of student examinations, written and oral, is also allowed through electronic means (digital examinations) where it is not possible to conduct the assessment of students in person or use the infrastructure of institutions of higher education to conduct the examination process,” the circular noted.

