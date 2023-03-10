Greece Sentences Egyptian to 280 Years for Piloting Refugee Boat

Society

An Egyptian fisherman who saved refugees by steering a boat in rough waters was sentenced to 280 years in jail in Greece as a human smuggler, a sentence far higher than Greek officials convicted of serious crimes.

The man was identified only as H Elfallah, and said to have been with his 15-year-old son on board a battered former fishing vessel holding 500 migrants making their way across the Mediterranean in November, 2022.

They wanted to get to Greece in hopes of reaching the United Kingdom where the man’s other son is applying for asylum, said Middle East Monitor, Greece desperately trying to keep out refugees and migrants while giving Golden Visas to rich foreigners despite the risk of money laundering.

The man couldn’t afford to pay the thousands of euros that human traffickers charge to get people to Greece so so “he and his son agreed to do some chores, a spokesman for Borderline Europe said, reported the British paper The Telegraph.

That included steering the boat toward the island of Crete, although most refugees and migrants go to Turkey as a jumping-off point and try to reach five Greek islands near Turkey’s coast.

Having refugees steer boats is said to be a new tactic that smugglers use to avoid being caught and prosecuted, leaving it to those on board to be arrested or, as some human rights group said, having the boats pushed back, which Greece denied.

After Elfallah and his son were rescued by Greek authorities, along with the vessel’s other passengers, the two were then accused of smuggling 476 people. That charge initially meant that the fisherman faced a maximum sentence of 4,760 years under a Greek law introduced in 2014, based on 10 years imprisonment for every migrant he had allegedly helped bring to Europe.

After he was found guilty in a trial, his sentenced was reduced to 280 years, which was denounced by human rights groups and activists who said he was picked to steer because he was skilled at it, not because he was trying to smuggle people.

“We strongly condemn this outrageous criminalization of people on the move,” the Borderline Europe spokesman stated. “How on earth do European authorities believe that people can come in a boat without someone piloting it?” it was asked.