x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Greece Sends Two Canadair to Help Put Out Raging Wildfires in France

July 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Europe France Wildfires
This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP)

ATHENS – Greece on Friday sent two Canadair firefighting aircraft to assist France in the battle against wildfires ravaging the country, in response to a request made by French authorities via the European Civil Protection Mechanism and rescEU. The wildfires are mostly raging in the northwest of France, where 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The two Canadairs have already left for France at the orders of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“It is the first time that France has activated rescEU and requested assistance to face wildfires and Greece is the first, and so far the only, country that has responded to this request, actively supporting European solidarity with all the forces that it has available. Warm thanks have already been expressed by the French authorities to Greece, the ministry said in an announcement on Friday.

RELATED

Society
Second Wildfire Breaks Out at Korakas in Rethymno

RETHYMNO- A second wildfire has broken out at Rethimno, Crete, this time at Korakas in Rodakino, in the southern part of Agios Vassilios municipality, the Fire Brigade said late afternoon Friday.

Politics
Italy Enters into Political Uncertainty after 5-Stars Balk
Society
Residents Called to Evacuate Homes as Fire in Saronikos Spreads

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Loukoumi Foundation Hits a Home Run against Hunger with NY Mets Food Drive

NEW YORK – The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation teamed up with the New York Mets on July 10 for their Summer Food Drive benefiting the River Fund NY, donating over 1000 food items.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings