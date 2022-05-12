Greece Sends Condolences over Killling of Journalist in Jenin

Politics

In this undated photo provided by Al Jazeera Media Network, Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, stands in an area where the Dome of the Rock shrine at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem is seen at right in the background. (Al Jazeera Media Network via AP)

ATHENS – “We are deeply saddened following the news of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. We expect a thorough investigation and that perpetrators be brought to justice. We stand in full solidarity with journalists, who should be allowed to work in a safe and secure environment”, the Greek foreign ministry posted on Twitter on Thursday.