February 27, 2022

Greece Sending Defense, Medical Aid to Ukraine (Photos)

February 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Ukraine Invasion
Greek soldiers pass in front of an aircraft, loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos Inteational Airport in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Authorities say Greece is sending ammunition, assault rifles and missile launchers to Ukraine in response to a request by Ukraine’s government.

The military aid was decided at a meeting Sunday morning between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and senior defense officials.

A C-130 plane with the equipment has arrived in Poland, and a second one will arrive later, a Defense Ministry official said.

Workers of the airport and Greek armed forces personnel prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Two more planes carrying humanitarian aid such as blankets and food have also left Athens International Airport for Poland, the spokesman said.

Government sources said that at the Maximos Mansion meeting, Mitsotakis was briefed on developments in Ukraine and reached the decision for help after consulting with NATO allies and EU partners.

Two C-130 airplanes departed Elefsina base with military equipment and Air Force staff on Sunday, and an Aegean Airlines airplane lifted off the Athens International Airport carrying medical supplies and basic food staples. The three airplanes will deliver the supplies to Poland. The mission is accompanied by Deputy National Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias.

Greek soldiers prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greek soldiers prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

