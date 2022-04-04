Greece Seizes Russians Assets Over EU Sanctions for Ukraine Invasion

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority said it seized the assets of some Russians, following EU sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine but it wasn’t said if it included the wealthy who bought Golden Visas and EU passports.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Charalambos Vourliotis clarified – “so that there are no misunderstandings” – that the forfeitures concern names on the relevant EU lists and that the measure is not applied “generally and indiscriminately against Russian citizens or businesspeople.”

He said his staff followed due diligence in identifying assets of all kinds, but would not reveal any names or value of the assets confiscated after Russia’s Embassy complained they were unjust.

“The authority has investigated about 1,000 legal entities and people,” he said, noting that other measures are also being taken but he wouldn’t say what those were either or if VIPs with money were being affected at all.