Greece Sees Sustainable Energy Answer Plan Blowing in the Wind

ATHENS – Greece’s hopes of further weaning off reliance on Russian energy supplies and capitalizing on natural resources is turning toward further harnessing the wind with offshore wind farms.

That’s included in a plan from the New Democracy government that is trying to lessen dependence on fossil fuels but had to return to using coal to generate electricity after energy markets were roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Greece hasn’t fully used abundant sources of sun and wind to create power although in 2022 was able to generate 50 percent of that from onshore wind, solar and water sources, the rest from greenhouse-gas emitting gas, coal and oil.

Greece is aiming to build installed capacity of at least 2 gigawatts from offshore wind by 2030, representing 10 percent of its onshore capacity and the plan includes 25 eligible development areas in the Aegean, Ionian and Mediterranean seas that will become available in two time periods, said Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/greece-plans-first-offshore-wind-farms-reduce-fossil-fuel-dependence-2023-10-31/

That would be between 2025 and as late as 2032 or beyond, said the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA), which is in charge of the program, the news agency said.

The zones cover a total area of 1,047 square miles (2,711 square kilometers), with an estimated minimum capacity of 12.4 gigawatts. The majority of zones are suitable for floating technology, HEREMA said.

“The development of these projects is a national priority not only because it will contribute decisively to our energy independence, but also because it enables us to export green energy in the future,” Energy and Environment Minister Theodore Skylakakis said.

The plan is opposed by environmentalists who said the wind farms could harm biodiversity, especially while they are being built or taken apart and that they shouldn’t be in ecological areas.

HEREMA said it took into account issues such as environmentally sensitive areas, national security, passenger navigation, areas of cultural importance and tourist activities, the report said.

The Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN) said that investments topping 6 billion euros ($6.34 billion) will be needed for Greece to achieve its 2-gigawatt target from those sources.

For the near term period up to 2032, the plan qualifies 10 eligible areas for installing offshore wind farms including off the islands of Crete and Rhodes, in the central Aegean Sea and in the Ionian Sea, with a total capacity of 4.9 gigawatts, according to the plan, the report added.