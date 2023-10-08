x

Greece Sees Itself Bridge Between Middle East, Europe, Major Player

October 8, 2023
By The National Herald
[362629] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΩΝ ΕΡΩΤΗΣΕΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis (VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – In a perfect geopolitical position, Greece would like to become a link between Arab Gulf States and Europe and play a role in sectors including energy, communications and logistics, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

In an interview with the Arab News he said that, “Our efforts to become an energy hub, connecting the wider region with European markets and promoting energy diversification and autonomy, are underway.”

https://www.arabnews.com/node/2386636/world

With worries that unchecked climate change, world governments giving only window dressing to fighting it, could get worse and see tourists shun Greece for cooler climes, he said that cutting greenhouse gas emissions is a priority.

“Climate change affects Greece enormously and the entire Mediterranean region,” he said. “This summer, we were struck by the effects of the climate crisis, first by wildfires and then by floods. This obliges us to act on a national and global level.”

He said that Greece aims to achieve its national target of sourcing 80 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2027, while it continues to “actively” implement the Paris Agreement and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Those have failed so far to make any difference and seen global warming worsening, worrying Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who told the UN’s 78th General Assembly there should be a global response.

That, he said, should include alternatives to fossil fuels – although Greece returned to burning coal to generate electricity after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and solar power still largely untapped.

Gerapetritis said an agreement between Greece and Saudi Arabia to establish a jointly owned company to look at linking the two countries’ power grids was the first step in a plan to provide Europe with cheaper clean energy.

The joint venture, dubbed Saudi Greek Interconnection, is tasked with “examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection,” Gerapetritis said. “This is the first step of our joint plan to supply Europe with green energy.”

Gerapetritis said: “In 2024, we will host the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Athens on all the significant issues concerning oceans and seas, including ocean health and security, climate change, biodiversity loss, overfishing and marine pollution.”

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

