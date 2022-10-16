Greece Seeks Extradition of US Hoopster on Tourist Rape Charge

Society

ATHENS – Greek authorities have begun the process of trying to extradite a former West Virginia University basketball player, Brian Casey Mitchell, who played in Greece and is wanted on a charge of allegedly raping a Danish tourist in 2011.

That’s according to Northern West Virginia Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore, who added that Mitchell remains in Marshals Service custody, said West Virginia News of the ongoing process.

In late summer, Northern West Virginia U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi ruled that extradition proceedings for Mitchell could proceed although Mitchell’s Federal Defender Brian Kornbrath, Mitchell contested it in court.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar had argued in favor of the extradition going forward. The court record shows no indication that Mitchell has appealed or has filed a notice of any intent to appeal, the report said.

The extradition process has been going on for years though after Interpol located Mitchell, according to court papers and statements in court.