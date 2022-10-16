x

October 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Greece Seeks Extradition of US Hoopster on Tourist Rape Charge

October 16, 2022
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – Greek authorities have begun the process of trying to extradite a former West Virginia University basketball player, Brian Casey Mitchell, who played in Greece and is wanted on a charge of allegedly raping a Danish tourist in 2011.

That’s according to Northern West Virginia Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore, who added that Mitchell remains in Marshals Service custody, said West Virginia News of the ongoing process.

In late summer, Northern West Virginia U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi ruled that extradition proceedings for Mitchell could proceed although Mitchell’s Federal Defender Brian Kornbrath, Mitchell contested it in court.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar had argued in favor of the extradition going forward. The court record shows no indication that Mitchell has appealed or has filed a notice of any intent to appeal, the report said.

The extradition process has been going on for years though after Interpol located Mitchell, according to court papers and statements in court.

RELATED

Politics
Inflows from RRF Have Exceeded 11 Billion So Far, Skylakakis Says

ATHENS - Inflows into the Greek economy from the Recovery and Resilience Facility have exceeded 11 billion euros at a very difficult time, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Sunday.

Society
Government Announces Raft of State Support Measures for Flood-Stricken Parts of Crete
Society
Third Man, 36, Arrested for Rape of Kolonos Child, Aged 12

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings